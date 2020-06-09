REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan announced prekindergarten to Grade 12 schools will return in-person for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

Schools may start as early as Sept. 1, based on division calendars.

The Ministry of Education will issue public health guidelines that will be developed with help from the Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab. These guidelines will be available to school divisions next week.

“The Government of Saskatchewan’s priority continues to be the health and safety of students, staff and caregivers. The Chief Medical Health Officer will continue providing advice and recommendations as the planning and implementation process takes place,” the province said in a news release.

The return to classes will be a collaborative effort between the Ministry and the Education Response Planning Team. This team includes members of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation, the Saskatchewan School Boards Association, the Saskatchewan Association of School Business Officials and the League of Educational Administrators, Directors and Superintendents.

CONTINGENCY PLANS

Officials say that while returning to class in the fall is the current goal, a number of “contingency plans” are in place in case of an increased risk of COVID-19.

During Tuesday’s live update, Education Minister Gordon Wyant listed a number of potential adjustments that can be made in September including alternative entrances, staggered class times and online learning.

Wyant said contingency plans will be developed with a goal of equitable learning opportunities for all children in the province.

An alternate delivery model will be in place for students who are unable or do not feel safe returning to class.