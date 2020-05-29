REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan is reporting two new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with two new recoveries.

One case is from the south and the other is in the Saskatoon area.

Saskatchewan now has a total of 641 cases of COVID-19. Sixty-one cases are considered active.

A total of 570 people have recovered from the virus so far in Saskatchewan.

There are four people in hospital, including two in the ICU in Saskatoon, one receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and one receiving inpatient care in Regina.

There have been a total of 253 cases from the far north, 169 from the Saskatoon area, 112 from the north, 78 from the Regina area, 17 from the south and 12 from the central region.

UPDATES TO THE RE-OPEN SASKATCHEWAN PLAN

The provincial government released its latest update to the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Phase three, which includes restaurants, bars, gyms, personal care services and in-person worship, is scheduled to begin on June 8.

The latest version of the plan says live entertainment, including guest DJs, isn’t allowed under phase three. However, permanent DJ booths are allowed. The DJs shouldn’t accept written requests and need to maintain physical distancing.

Nightclubs aren’t allowed to open dance floors or any “spaces that promote congregation.” They can only operate at 50 per cent of seating capacity of the nightclub,

Banquet halls aren’t allowed at this time.

Daycares will be allowed to care for up to 15 children per building or space.

Places of worship can operate in-person starting June 8 at one-third capacity, up to 30 people.

COVID-19 CASES IN SASK.

Of the 641 cases, 142 are from travelling, 374 from community contacts, 77 have no known exposure and 48 are under investigation.

There have been 94 cases in people under 19, 229 between 20 and 39, 195 between 40 and 59, 105 between 60 and 79 and 18 over the age of 80. The cases are 51 per cent female and 49 per cent male.

Ten people have died from COVID-19 complications in Saskatchewan.

The province has performed 46,454 COVID-19 tests to date.