Two people treated for smoke inhalation after fire at JD Industrial

Two people had to be treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at a commercial building in northeast Regina.

Crews with Regina’s fire service were dispatched to JD Industrial Supplies, located on the 500 block of Park Street, following the report of a commercial fire Monday afternoon.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames on the exterior of the building before heading inside to contain an extension.

A total of two people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported by Regina fire.

The first is under investigation.