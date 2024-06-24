REGINA
Regina

    • Two people treated for smoke inhalation after fire at JD Industrial

    Crews with Regina fire responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park Street at around noon on June 24, 2024. (Source: Regina Fire) Crews with Regina fire responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park Street at around noon on June 24, 2024. (Source: Regina Fire)
    Two people had to be treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at a commercial building in northeast Regina.

    Crews with Regina’s fire service were dispatched to JD Industrial Supplies, located on the 500 block of Park Street, following the report of a commercial fire Monday afternoon.

    Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames on the exterior of the building before heading inside to contain an extension.

    A total of two people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported by Regina fire.

    The first is under investigation.

