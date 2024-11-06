Two teenagers, woman killed in crash near Swift Current

Three people are dead after a serious crash involving two vehicles closed down Highway 4 near Swift Current on Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP provided details of the fatal collision in an update Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., RCMP in Swift Current received a report that two vehicles had collided on Highway 4 near the intersection of Highway 363 – located six kilometres south of the community.

Police, local fire and EMS responded to the scene.

RCMP determined that a southbound SUV and northbound car collided. The driver and two passengers of the car were declared dead at the scene.

They were identified as 41-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl.

Their families have been notified, according to RCMP.

The male driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Swift Current RCMP are continuing to investigate with the help of a crash reconstructionist.

In its initial release, RCMP noted that it was not clear if the collision was weather related. However, officers on scene reported slippery roads and poor visibility.

The scene of the crash has been cleared and Highway 4 has been reopened.