The University of Regina is cutting three teams from its athletics program – men’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s wrestling.

“The decision was extremely difficult,” said Harold Riemer, dean of the Faculty of Kinesiology and Health Studie, in a written statement. “While our elite sports teams are a source of pride for the university, reducing the number of teams on campus enables us to concentrate efforts. We will look to meet the teaching and programming needs of a faculty where enrolments have increased by 31 per cent over the past five years and more effectively support competitive excellence within our remaining U Sports teams.”

The university says any money saved from cutting the teams will go back into the faculty.

According to the U of R, reducing the number of teams was recommended in the University of Regina Athletics Programming and Operations Report from January 2017.

“We recognize that this is a difficult announcement for our student athletes. We are committed to supporting those athletes affected by this announcement by honouring scholarships and other accommodations made so long as the students remain in good academic standing at the University of Regina,” said Riemer. “Our students are our top priority throughout this transition.”

The report said supporting 16 programs was unsustainable. There are now 13 teams at the U of R, which the university says puts them on-par with similar-sized institutions. According to the university, it will also give a better balance of the male to female athlete ratio on campus.

Two full time coaching positions have been cut along with the teams. One term contract position will also not be renewed.

“University of Regina coaching staff show tremendous dedication not only to sport but to our student athletes,” said Riemer. “I want to thank the staff members affected for their commitment to our students and for their valued contributions to the athletics program over the years.”