The University of Regina Rams have announced their Canada West game schedule for the upcoming football season.

The team kicks off on Aug 31 with an away game against the University of British Columbia before opening at Mosaic Stadium against the Alberta Golden Bears on Sept 6.

Next is a Homecoming Game against the U of S Huskies on Sept 13, which will honour the 1999 Rams team – the first to play under the U of R banner.

The Rams will then face off against the Calgary Dinos, the University of Manitoba Bisons, and others in the following weeks.

The team’s final game of the season will be against the Bisons in the final weekend of October at Leibel Field in order to accommodate the NHL Heritage Classic happening at Mosaic Stadium on Oct. 26.

It marks the first time the Rams have played a home game outside either version of Mosaic Stadium since 2006.