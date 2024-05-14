Woman claims Sask. detox facility turned husband away because of disability

A woman says her husband was turned away from a detox facility in Moose Jaw because of a disability, which brought the centre under scrutiny in the legislature on Monday.

The provincial government says it now plans to implement accountability measures after the alleged incident at Wakamow Manor.

Bonnie Godfrey and her support team came to the legislative building looking for answers.

“It was a big to do for him to reach out and get help and I totally encouraged him to do it. Our whole family did and then to get turned away in a five minute conversation, he just felt very shamed” Godfrey said.

The family says the man suffers from vertigo and that the Wakamow Manor Social Detox Centre didn’t have the staff to deal with his mobility issues.

“To get there and to be denied access due to short staffing is unacceptable,” Saskatchewan NDP MLA Vicki Mowat said.

The minister of mental health and addictions agreed with Mowat’s words.

“No Mr. Speaker, that is not an acceptable result for Peter or for anyone in Peter’s situation and that is why we have transitioned our system so that people who are seeking access don’t have to experience what Peter experienced,” Tim McLeod said.

CTV News reached out to Wakamow Manorbut they did not respond before deadline.

The government is planning accountability measures for treatment centres.

“So that all of the providers across the province are in fact held accountable and providing adequate and appropriate care,” McLeod said.

The family did eventually find another treatment centre willing to take the man but after his Moose Jaw experience, they say he refused to go.