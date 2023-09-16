U of R Rams defeat Calgary Dinos in first win of the season

The University of Regina Rams beat the University of Calgary Dinos on Saturday. (David Prisciak / CTV News) The University of Regina Rams beat the University of Calgary Dinos on Saturday. (David Prisciak / CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News