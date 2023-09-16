U of R Rams defeat Calgary Dinos in first win of the season

The University of Regina Rams defeated the University of Calgary Dinos 23-13, marking their first win of the season.

The Rams hosted the Dinos at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, with the Dinos leading 7-1 in the first quarter.

Opening the second quarter of the game, the Dinos led 8-1 after their opening kickoff went through the endzone. The Dinos nabbed another touchdown just minutes before halftime.

The Rams fought back with the first career touchdown pass by #17 Owen Sieben to #10 Bennett Stusek, and the score was 15-7 heading into halftime.

Here’s a look at the first career touchdown pass for #17 🐏 pic.twitter.com/N4BtfX5qXB — University of Regina Rams (@reginarams) September 16, 2023

In the third quarter, there were some strong plays but the Dinos kept the lead over the Rams 15-7 heading into the final quarter.

Minutes into the fourth quarter, the Rams caught up thanks to #30 Brayden Wagg, and trailed by only one point, 15-14. Wagg then powered his way to his second touchdown of the game, and the Rams led 23-15.

TOUCHDOWN!!



Brayden Wagg powers his way in for his second touchdown of the game!! pic.twitter.com/UizAFk43J5 — University of Regina Rams (@reginarams) September 16, 2023

The Rams held tight to their 23-15 lead and closed out the game with a win.

They will now play against the University of Manitoba Bisons on Sept. 23 in Winnipeg, Man.