

CTV Regina





The University of Regina Students’ Union is calling on the University of Regina and the province for a tuition freeze.

In a release, URSU cites a Maclean’s magazine article listing the most expensive universities to study for Canadians living away from home, where the U of R was ranked fourth, and the University of Saskatchewan was ranked 10th.

URSU says another increase in tuition at Saskatchewan universities could push the province into having some of the most expensive post-secondary education in the country.

The union references increasing levels of student debt, and the resulting effects on the student population such as added financial stress as reasons for a tuition freeze.

URSU has launched a petition to demand a freeze.