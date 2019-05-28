U of R to give honorary degree to Jon Ryan
Seattle Seahawks punter Jon Ryan, right, has his punt blocked by Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Jerry Hughes, left, in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in Seattle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019 11:39AM CST
The University of Regina announced it will award an honorary degree to Super Bowl champion and Saskatchewan Roughrider, Jon Ryan.
The former Seahawks punter returned to Regina earlier this month with the announcement that he has signed a one-year contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Ryan started the Gear Up with Jon Ryan Foundation, a charity for Saskatchewan minor football.