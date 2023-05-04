Ukrainian TikToker receives hateful emails after attending First Nations powwow

Many First Nations people are standing behind a Ukrainian TikToker after he received online hate for attending a powwow in Regina.

Andrian Makhnachov moved to Canada in May 2022. Before then, he did not know anything about First Nations culture. Now, he is doing what he can to educate himself on Indigenous history and share it on social media.

He attended the First Nations University of Canada Spring Celebration Powwow last month.

“It’s a part of Canadian history, like one of the most important parts. There’s a lot of Indigenous people and I think we need to show them respect,” Makhnachov said.

Makhnachov posted several videos from the event that show him taking part in Indigenous culture, including eating Indian tacos, drumming, and dancing in the grand entry.

His TikToks received hundreds of supportive comments from First Nations people who invited him to more Indigenous gatherings.

“It’s inspired me to do more content about Indigenous culture,” he said.

The more Indigenous content that he posted, the more hateful emails he received from non-First Nations people.

“I heard a lot of stereotypes saying Indigenous people are so dangerous, about drugs and alcohol, and that I shouldn’t talk to them,” he said.

Makhnachov said he was upset by the racist comments after having met First Nations people and learned the stereotypes were not true.

Powwow committee member Kristin Francis invited Makhnachov to the event, commending him for his sincere interest in Indigenous culture. She said she was shocked to see hateful remarks directed to Makhnachov, but she was not surprised that they were being said.

“Indigenous people, I think we’re kind of numb to that now. Anytime there is a story or an article about an Indigenous person, there are always some kind of negative comments,” Francis said.

Despite the comments, Francis believes Makhnachov opened the door for other newcomers to learn.

“This was a great opportunity for us to share our culture with him and let other non-Indigenous people know, you know, you are welcome and you will be welcome here,” Francis said.

“I want [newcomers] to know that we are very welcoming, peaceful, loving, caring people.”

Traditional Knowledge Keeper Timothy Eashappie was glad to see Makhnachov participate in the powwow.

Eashappie said powwows are open to everyone and every culture. They are a way for non-First Nations people to learn about Indigenous traditions.

“All the racist people that are saying all kinds of stuff to him [Makhnachov] should come and learn. That’s a good place, a good starting point is at a powwow,” Eashappie said.

“Go to the powwow. Sit. Listen and enjoy.”

Eashappie believes education and inclusion will help de-escalate racism.

Makhnachov intends to keep learning about First Nations culture. He wants to attend more powwows and one day visit a First Nation reserve.