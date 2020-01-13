REGINA -- On Monday morning a blockade was set up around Prairie Sky Co-op’s Crossroads location at the intersection of Highways 13 and 39 near Weyburn.

According to a statement from Co-op, “Unifor is allowing people to leave the site, but are only allowing employees in—completely restricting all customers from accessing the site.”

Unifor picketers have set up a fence around the Co-op Card Lock as well as the Main Tracks restaurant in Weyburn today in their on-going labour dispute with Federated Co-operatives Ltd. @ctvregina pic.twitter.com/Zh77fNWIX6 — Marc Smith (@MarcSmithCTV) January 13, 2020

Unifor took responsibility for the blockade, and said members set up the fences around 4 a.m.

“If they’re going to disrupt our lives by locking us out… we’re going to continue to disrupt their business at this Co-op and many other Co-op [locations] in the near future,” Kelly said.

Unifor issued strike notice nearly seven weeks ago, which was promptly followed by a lockout notice from Co-op.

An independent restaurant is located within the blockade. The union said it will fully compensate him for the day and will buy their meals from him for the day.