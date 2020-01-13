Unifor sets up blockade around Weyburn Co-op Cardlock
REGINA -- On Monday morning a blockade was set up around Prairie Sky Co-op’s Crossroads location at the intersection of Highways 13 and 39 near Weyburn.
According to a statement from Co-op, “Unifor is allowing people to leave the site, but are only allowing employees in—completely restricting all customers from accessing the site.”
Unifor took responsibility for the blockade, and said members set up the fences around 4 a.m.
“If they’re going to disrupt our lives by locking us out… we’re going to continue to disrupt their business at this Co-op and many other Co-op [locations] in the near future,” Kelly said.
Unifor issued strike notice nearly seven weeks ago, which was promptly followed by a lockout notice from Co-op.
An independent restaurant is located within the blockade. The union said it will fully compensate him for the day and will buy their meals from him for the day.