Plenty of boxes were being unloaded at the University of Regina. More than 500 students are moving into their dorm rooms before school starts next week.

For freshmen like Hope Robertson, this is their first time moving away from home.

“It’s kind of scary because Carlyle’s not very big and Regina is a lot bigger, so I’m kind of scared,” said Robertson, who will be taking Social Work and rooming with three close friends.

“I chose [to live in residence] because then I’m right on campus and then I’ll get to know the campus better.”

Diversity on campus is growing every year. According to the University, international students make up over 15 per cent of the population, while Indigenous students account for 14 per cent and there are over 800 students with disabilities taking classes this year.

President Vianne Timmons says that’s something to be proud of.

“I want our students that live in Regina to get an international education in their backyard and having students from all over the world to get to learn about their culture, language, politics is getting an international education in your backyard,” Timmons said.

Students from around the world are moving to the Queen City to further their education and learn more about Canadian culture.

“I really, really love Canada and I want to make new challenges,” said Jesus Leoncorlal, an international student from Mexico that is studying industrial engineering.

Leoncorlal is focused on continuing to improve his English and learn more about Canada. “I’m not as good as [everyone] but I’m not bad,” he said. “I want to meet the people and all that Canada can bring to me.”

Leoncorlal added that he’s prepared for the Canadian winters, “A lot of people have told me that winter is very cold, but I’m ready,” he said.

Classes don’t start until Tuesday, but Robertson said she’s looking forward to getting back to the books.

“I’m excited to take classes that I’ll actually enjoy,” the freshman said.

The students will be going through orientation and much more as the welcome week activities continue through next week at the University.