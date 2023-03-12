'Unlawfully at large' Yorkton man found in Fort Qu'Appelle: RCMP

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest

Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener