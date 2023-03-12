'Unlawfully at large' Yorkton man found in Fort Qu'Appelle: RCMP

A man previously wanted by Saskatchewan RCMP has been found and arrested.

Jonathon Carlos Eugene Anaquod, a 30-year-old man from Yorkton, was wanted for being unlawfully at large, according to an RCMP news release.

On March 15, at around 3 p.m., RCMP reported that officers had found Anaquod in Fort Qu'Appelle and arrested him.

In its initial release, RCMP explained that Anaquod was last seen leaving Smith Street in Yorkton at around 12:04 p.m. on March 11 in a grey coloured vehicle.

He was known to frequent both Regina and Saskatoon.

In a statement to CTV News, Saskatchewan RCMP explained it was not able to elaborate on Anaquod's other charges, as they were committed outside its jurisdiction.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date, RCMP explained.