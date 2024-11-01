Unpaid parking tickets could get your vehicle towed, impounded in Moose Jaw

With almost $1 million in unpaid parking tickets, Moose Jaw plans to tow and impound vehicles whose owners haven’t paid their fines.

According to a news release, the City of Moose Jaw has a list of thousands of unpaid parking tickets totaling almost $1 million.

The city says letters to those with outstanding City of Moose Jaw parking tickets will be sent out in the coming days, with a 60-day deadline to pay fines owed.

“If fines are not paid within 60 days, offenders may have their vehicle towed and impounded until the outstanding fine is paid,” the city said in the release.

According to the city, a bylaw was passed in February that allows the City of Moose Jaw to seize, impound, immobilize, sell, or otherwise deal with or dispose of vehicles to enforce and collect fines for parking offences.

It’s known as Bylaw N0. 5689, the Impounding Bylaw.

Moose Jaw city manager Maryse Carmichael said parking ticket revenue contributes to fund operations like road and infrastructure repairs.

Details of all payment options can be found on the city’s website.