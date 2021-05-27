REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s school-based COVID-19 vaccination program will begin in Regina on Monday.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said it has been working closely with the Regina Public and Catholic; and Prairie Valley School Divisions to develop a schedule for in-school vaccinations.

“They have confirmed their schedule, they are just waiting for their information packages and then we’ll be communicating directly with the students and families in their schools,” Laveena Tratch, the SHA’s Vaccine Section Chief for Regina, said in an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina

Children aged 12 and older are currently eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Tratch said while consent forms are ideal for students aged 12 to 18, those 13 years and older can give mature minor consent to be vaccinated in-school.

“If a child presents and wants vaccination without a consent form, we will be contacting the parent and reaching out to them to be able to ensure they are aware this would be occurring,” Tratch said.

As of May 24, those 80 years and older or anyone who received their first dose on or before March 1 are eligible to book their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone 12 years and older is eligible to receive their first shot.

Information about vaccines and open clinic locations can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website.