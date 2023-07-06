Van Gogh exhibit offers guests an immersive experience of his work
A new kind of art gallery has made its way to Regina, offering guests an immersive and up close experience of Van Gogh’s work.
The Viterra International Trade Centre will be hosting the exhibit, “Beyond Van Gogh,” over the next few weeks.
“He produced a lot of work in a very short period of time, and this exhibit shows a lot of pieces that came out of his time in the southern area of France,” said Natasha Lowenthal, a media representative for the exhibit.
Vincent Van Gogh was a Dutch artist who was born in 1853. Although he is now one of the most renowned painters, he did not receive his acclaim until after his death in 1890 at the age of 37.
The artist was documented as living a rather troubled life and struggling with mental illness, which famously lead to him slicing off a piece of his ear, which is depicted in his self-portraits.
An immersive experience into the life and work of Van Gogh is now open in Regina until Aug. 13. (Hallee Mandryk / CTV News)
“I think people are a little more interested in that myth and I think that it’s really important that we look past that myth and maybe the mental illness which he suffered later in life and see what he brought to the art world,” Lowenthal said.
The two-room exhibition features over 300 of Van Gogh’s post-impressionist art. The first room details information about the artist and his life, and the second room provides 360 degrees of fully immersive art featured on screens.
Two women leaving the gallery shared their thoughts on the experience.
“I loved it,” one woman said. “I didn’t even realize that I knew so many paintings of Van Gogh. I didn’t realize that even some of my favourite paintings were by him and it was inspiring to see.”
“It was all very well done,” another woman said. “I loved the motion; you felt immersed in it. It was very nice, I was impressed.”
The exhibit will be running until Aug. 13 at the Viterra International Trade Centre and tickets are available here.
