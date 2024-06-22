REGINA
Regina

    • Vehicle fire on roof of Regina parkade sparks investigation

    Smoke and flames could be seen from the Centre Pointe Plaza on Saturday morning. (Nelson Bird / CTV News) Smoke and flames could be seen from the Centre Pointe Plaza on Saturday morning. (Nelson Bird / CTV News)
    Investigation is underway after fire crews discovered two vehicles burning on the roof of a parkade in downtown Regina on Saturday morning.

    Crews were dispatched to a commercial fire on the 2100 block of Broad Street and discovered the burning vehicles on arrival, according to a post by Regina Fire.

    The blaze was extinguished quickly by the ladder truck.

    There were no injuries and the fire did not spread into the structure.

