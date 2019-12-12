REGINA -- Three people, including a 14 year-old boy are facing charged after a vehicle fled from police and caused a collision.

On Wednesday afternoon around 2:55 p.m. police were called abut a suspicious vehicle in and alley in the 600 block of Athol St. Police believed that one of the people inside the vehicle had a gun.

A traffic stop, described by police as high-risk was occurred on Fifth Avenue. Just as officers approached, the vehicle fled the scene and caused a collision with another vehicle.

The driver in the second vehicle was not hurt.

Four people in the initial vehicle, three men and a 14 year old boy were arrested. A gun was not found but a search of the vehicle revealed a machete and vehicle master keys. This investigation also led to charges regarding the theft of gas at a station in the 4300 block of Albert St. on Dec. 10. One of the men was released without charges.

Curtis Pambrun, 37 is charged with five counts of possession of automobile master key and fail to comply with undertaking.

Jordan Harkness-Brown, 25, is charged with theft under $5,000, flight from peace officer and operate a conveyance dangerous to public.

The youth is charged with possession of a weapon.

All charged will appear in court on Jan, 23.