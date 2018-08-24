

CTV Regina





A Vibank man has come forward to claim responsibility for the vandalism to Regina’s John A. Macdonald statue earlier this week.

Patrick Johnson says he painted the statue to bring more awareness to the historical and present day injustices facing Indigenous people in Canada.

Johnson said he spray painted the statue’s hands red to symbolize blood.

The paint has since been cleaned off the statue.

Johnson also admits this is not the first time he has vandalized the statue. Back in March, he painted the statue red after the acquittal of Gerald Stanley in the death of Colton Boushie.