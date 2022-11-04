Victim in Melville homicide identified

RCMP have identified the victim of a homicide in Melville on Wednesday morning.

The victim, 26-year-old Tristan William Hughes-Nyszczuk, from Sherwood Park, Alta, was found dead at a motel by police who were responding to reports of gunshots.

Another man whose name has not been released suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspects involved in the incident have not been located and RCMP said they still do not have any possible descriptions of the suspects involved.

RCMP said anyone with information regarding the homicide of Hughes-Nyszczuk or the events leading up to the incident, which took place at the Melville Country Inn Motel, are asked to contact their local police force or Crime Stoppers.

Initially, an emergency alert was put out for the province on Wednesday, but cancelled early in the afternoon once police learned the incident was not random in nature and that there was no threat to public safety.