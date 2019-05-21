

CTV Regina





The victim of Regina’s third homicide of the year has been identified by police.

Isaiah Akachuk, 21, was killed on Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area of 7 Ave. and Garnet St. just after midnight, after a report of a man lying on the sidewalk. When they arrived on scene, officer’s performed first-aid on the victim until EMS arrived.

Akachuk was then taken to hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Coroner, Forensic Identification and Major Crimes units continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.