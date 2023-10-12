Vigil held in Regina in memory of those killed in Hamas attacks

A vigil was held in Regina Wednesday night in memory of those killed during recent deadly attacks by Hamas in the Israel-Gaza war that is now into its sixth day of fighting.

The vigil was held at Beth Jacobs Synagogue where people joined Regina’s Jewish community in mourning those lost in the attacks.

Candles were lit to honour those who have lost their lives. Rabbi Jeremy Parnes said the Jewish community is in need of time to mourn and process the events that have unfolded.

“We have a community grieving alongside our brethren in Israel, it’s a very difficult situation that’s continuing to unfold as well so the horror of it is bad enough but it’s not stopping,” Parnes said.

According to Parnes, there is roughly 3,000 people currently living in Regina with direct ties to Israel.

A clip of a Regina woman who is a member of the synagogue and is currently helping to coordinate volunteer efforts in Jerusalem was also played to those who attended the vigil.

In an email to CTV News, Parnes said her name and location are not being made public out of an abundance of caution.

The conflict has now claimed at least 2,300 lives from both sides.

According to the Israeli military 189 soldiers have been killed, a toll not seen since the 1973 war with Egypt and Syria.

