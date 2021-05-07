REGINA -- Restrictions at Regina hospitals are being loosened to allow a single designated family member or support person to visit patients in the facilities, starting on May 10.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said it is moving Regina General Hospital and Pasqua Hospital to Level Two family presence/visitation due to a decrease in COVID-19 outbreaks.

“Timing and frequency of family presence is to be determined in collaboration with the staff, patient and essential family/support person based on patient needs and considerations of the care team/service area,” the SHA said in a release.

More than one person can be designated in critical care or intensive units; end of life or palliative care; and maternal, post partum or pediatric units.

The health authority said family members and support people will have to undergo screening prior to entering the facilities, and continue to perform hand hygiene, wear a medical grade mask and potentially additional protective equipment if required.