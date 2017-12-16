A group of volunteers wrapped people in holiday spirit in Regina on Saturday. The 49th annual Santa’s Anonymous Wrap brought together hundreds of people to wrap approximately 4,000 presents for low income families.

“It gets crazy,” said Sam Maciag, Event Organizer, during an interview on Saturday.

This year’s one day event saw a record number of volunteer “elves,” who helped wrap presents, and spread holiday cheer.

“These people want to give back, and this is just a small way they can do it,” said Val Wiks, Salvation Army/Food Bank Representative.

Each elf is given a card with the names of the children they are wrapping for. Volunteers then pick out a gift from an entire room filled with donated toys. After wrapping it, the gift is left for the family to pick it up before Christmas. Volunteers range in age, including some kids.

"I think they remember that one really great gift they got for Christmas, and they’re trying to re-create that for someone else. At least that’s what it is for me,” said Roxanne Brown, 19-year wrapper.

According to staff, the event has been steadily growing in size for the last half decade. The day is meant to not only spread joy to the less fortunate, but within the community of Regina as well.

“If you can see your kids open presents on Christmas day, that makes you happy. You take that joy into the workplace, your workplace spreads that joy into the community, so it’s a big pebble effect on Christmas that really doesn’t take a lot of effort,” said Maciag.

“It’s the effort and the thought that goes into it. And making sure that every child smiles in the morning,” said Brown.

The Santa’s Anonymous Wrap is more than just a tradition for some people, as it helps provide thousands of gifts for less fortunate families during the holiday season. Volunteers want to make sure everyone has something to unwrap on Christmas morning.

With files from Josh Diaz.