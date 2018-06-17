

More than 500 people participated in the Regina World Partnership Walk around Wascana Park on Sunday.

The Annual fundraiser raises money for the Aga Khan Foundation Canada, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the development of education, healthcare and infrastructure in developing nations.

"We're really excited to raise awareness and raise money for this great cause,” said Jayme Melnyl, the event coordinator.

The event has been taking place in Regina for nine years.

It includes a five km walk around Wascana Park and ends with donations, food and other activities.

"The changes are happening and that's why people are choosing to help. We want to help pay for a cause that goes 100 per cent to the cause,” said Nahid Faizcil, an event organizer.

With walks all over the country, The Global World Partnership Walk has already raised over $3.5 million this year on route to their goal of $8.5 million.

Based on a report by Josh Diaz