REGINA -- Conservative candidate Warren Steinley has taken the Regina-Lewvan seat in parliament for the Conservative party.

The riding was left vacant when former NDP MP Erin Weir announced he wouldn’t seek re-election this year. Weir was removed from caucus by NDP leader Jagmeet Singh in May of 2018.

NDP candidate Jigar Patel came in second behind Steinley. Liberal candidate Winter Fedyk finished third in the riding's voting.

Weir won the seat with 35.2 per cent of the vote in 2015. Trent Fraser with the Conservative Party was close behind at 34.9 per cent.

Steinley served as a Saskatchewan Party MLA over the last eight years and stepped down from his provincial seat to run for federal office.