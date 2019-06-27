RCMP Depot Division was showing its off-road training course at a media demo on Thursday.

The course was completed in 2018 and serves to give cadets a better understanding of driving 4x4 pickup trucks in rugged terrain.

The course has become an especially useful learning tool for cadets coming to the RCMP from urban areas that are later stationed at detachments in remote or rural areas.

The course simulates different situations members might encounter when responding to emergency situations in tough-to-access locations that involve heavy snow, washed out roads, or downed trees.

This video shows Cpl. Bruno Labbe, who helps train cadets on the course, crossing the track’s water hazard and how officers are shown to maneuver over downed trees.