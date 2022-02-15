'We just want to recover': Survivors and community members react to potential unmarked graves on Keeseekoose First Nation

KEESEEKOOSE FIRST NATION, SASK. -

As news broke about 54 possible unmarked graves on the site of former residential schools on Keeseekoose First Nation, members of the community came together to grieve and look forward to the next steps.

Sarah Genaille, a community member and knowledge keeper, who spoke at the ceremony announcing the discovery, gave an emotional apology to the students who attended St. Philip’s and Fort Pelly schools.

“Now that I know, growing up what happened, I know I didn’t have anything to do with it, but I apologize to all of you,” she said through tears. “I know now what happened and I’m deeply sorry. I think a lot about my kids, my grandchildren, my great grandchildren when I read about those [findings].”

Eugene Arcand, who acted as the emcee and who also attended residential schools, said in response that no residential school survivors should feel the need to apologize.

“To my fellow survivors out there, you have no reason to apologize. We did nothing wrong. We didn’t know what we didn’t know,” Arcand said. “We didn’t understand shame. We didn’t understand blameless shame and we just didn’t know. We made mistakes, we all did.”

Arcand said it’s now about recovery.

“We just want to recover, program ourselves based on our ways, our teachings and our learnings.”

Saskatchewan’s Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty, a second generation residential school survivor, said in times like this it’s important to listen, learn and acknowledge.

“It’s been said many times before: without the truth, there is no way forward,” Mirasty said. “Not to forget the pain, but to acknowledge it and to learn from it and to create a better place for our children and those yet unborn.”

Assembly First Nations Chief Roseanne Archibald attended the announcement virtually.

“[These residential institutions] tore apart our families. They tore at the very social fabric of our communities and our nation,” Archibald said. “When [kids] did not return home, that left such a deep wound for families. So we’re talking about up to 54 families that were impacted by these little ones not returning home.”

Archibald said the public needs to understand that these institutions had a specific purpose: an attempt to remove Indigenous language, cultures and family connections.

She said recoveries like the one on Keeseekoose proves what Indigenous people have been trying to share for decades, adding the discoveries on residential school sites are far from over.

“When we make these recoveries, that’s proof, long overdue proof that genocide has occurred in Canada,” Archibald said. “What’s really difficult about this is the recovery of our children is just beginning.”

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.