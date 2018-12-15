

CTV Regina





The second major fire on the Cowessess First Nation in three months claimed a home on Thursday night.

Starla Sparviei and her family were woken up in the middle of the night in a panic.

“I was worried about my baby,” said Sparviei. “Everything was crazy, we lost everything.”

But Sparviei was able to escape her burning home thanks to the quick actions of a concerned passerby. Teena Redwood saw the fire and ran towards the building to try and alert the family.

“I found a rock so I started banging as hard as I could on the window,” said Redwood.

Seeing the family flee their home brought back similar memories for Redwood.

“It came down to watching them run out of their house and see their house. It brought back memories of my house when it burnt down,” said Redwood.

Redwood’s selfless actions have earned Sparviei’s Gratitude.

“I don’t know what to say or how to thank you for being there for us,” said Sparviei.

The cause of Thursday’s fire remains unknown, and Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme says the RCMP said there is any cause for concern.

“They would normally tell us right away if there was something precedent in the case itself. They haven’t reached out since the fire,” said Delorme.

Based on a report by Nathaniel Dove