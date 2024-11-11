'We need to remember': Veterans, residents gather in Regina to commemorate Nov. 11

November 11th marks a solemn day across Canada, and Regina is no exception.

Several ceremonies were held in recognition of Remembrance Day across the city. One of which took place at the cenotaph in Victoria Park.

"These ceremonies [are] so important ... It's happening in regions around Saskatchewan today, around Canada and it's so important that we keep remembering what we've got here in Canada," said Maj. Peter Garton (Retd), who served with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Maj. Garton went on to say that he has always made a point to attend a ceremony on Remembrance Day since he was young.

"My dad was in the army for 19 years and I grew up on some military bases, and we always used to go out to,” Garton recalled.

“Remembrance Day and brings back a lot of memories. Sad, to a lot of them in that, but proud to be here and see all the people, lots of young people here today too."

In another area of the city, Regina's Brandt Centre saw hundreds of people attend a similar ceremony.

Herbert Bechdoldt is member of the Legion color party. Bechdoldt has been involved with the Canadian military since he was 16 years old.

"I think it's important that we younger people, I'm older now, but, [that we] have some respect for those that came before us," he told CTV News.

Bechdolt went on to say that the tradition of attending a ceremony on November 11th is an important way to show gratitude to those who served Canada.

Even for those who are unable to attend a service, taking a personal moment of reflection is important.

"At least honour the veterans in your own way, on your own time ... It's a way of supporting the military in the community," Bechdold explained.

“Unfortunately, they have their service somewhere else – but it's a way of bringing everybody together for the same cause: freedom."

While most Remembrance Day events are free to attend, Reid Hill, vice president of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Regina Branch, explained that the month of November is the biggest fundraising time for the Legion, which offers various programs to assist veterans.

"Whether it's keeping the branch alive, supporting our buddy check coffee system, supporting 'Leave the Streets Behind' program, and the various programs and our museum ... our main priority is to help those that are living and keep them with us a little bit longer and to remember those that have passed on," he explained.

Hill went on to say that as more time passes, it's a priority of the Legion to document the stories of those who have served.

"We're also trying to capture time capsules … we made some videos ... It is still an ongoing process there to try and capture as many as we can to try and say; 'Hey, we need to remember these people and tell their stories because we forget them.’"

Anyone looking to support the Royal Canadian Legion can do so thought their website.