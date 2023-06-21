'We needed fresh perspective': Mayor speaks about firing of former Regina city manager

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said there were multiple reasons that led to the firing of former city manager Chris Holden in 2022.

Holden’s February 2022 termination recently became a talking point again after a city financial document revealed he was paid nearly $850,000 following his abrupt departure from city hall.

“There [was] and is lots that needs to change and is under review with the city and sometimes you take a deep breath and know it might be better off if [we had] some fresh viewpoints coming in tackling some of the issues that we have,” Masters told reporters on Monday.

At the time of Holden’s termination, the city held a special meeting to discuss “long-term resource planning.”

“When you’re trying to effect change and reviews of everything from financial systems to digitalization, to service standards to how we’re reporting and being accurate and transparent, all of those things required investment and again we need folks that are going to tackle those issues,” Masters said on Tuesday.

When asked about needing a fresh perspective to tackle current issues the city is facing Masters said a billion dollars in infrastructure deficit that has built up over 40 years was top of mind.

“A lack of an internal auditor and audit and finance review, yeah that’s pretty big, those two things,” Masters added.

As for Holden’s payout of nearly $850,000, in an email to CTV News the City of Regina said the money includes termination payments required because Holden was let go “without cause.”

“Other remuneration includes severance, vacation payout for earned vacation, retirement allowance, car allowance and supplementary pension plan payment,” the statement from the city said.

The city’s financial report for 2022 is set to be discussed on Wednesday at city council.