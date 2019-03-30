

CTV Regina





The Dunstone Rink, one of the top curling teams in Saskatchewan, took on some seniors from the Eden Care Communities in floor curling on Saturday.

It may seem like just another curling draw for Matt Dunstone and his rink, but the competition was not what they are used to.

“This is my first competitive event playing floor curling,” said Dunstone.

The afternoon of curling came as a product of some friendly challenges on social media from the Eden Care athletes. Dunstone and his team won a gold medal at the Curling World Cup just a few months ago, but floor curling proved to be tougher than they expected.

“We just came off our first loss. I'm holding back tears here a little bit, I thought it was going to be an undefeated day,” said Dunstone.

Differences between the floor and the ice provided a bit of a challenge for Dunstone and his team, resulting in a few wins and losses on both sides.

“Well they are very tough competitors. I was surprised my friend and I won the game that we played,” said Ella Stewart, one of the opposing curlers.

Everyone got in some good shots, but more importantly all the competitors left feeling like winners.

“We’re all winners just by being here and doing it,” said Marguerite Stricker, another curler. “When something like this happens, it is very exciting and it gets people out and doing things. And sometimes we need the little push.”

Based on a report by Stefanie Davis