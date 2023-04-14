'We're angered': Indigenous leader displeased with Prime Minister Trudeau's comments on resource control

Mixed messaging from Ottawa about resource control is causing uncertainty. On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denied suggestions that Ottawa might consider taking control away from provinces but several groups are still gearing up for a fight.

First Nations leaders believed they were making some progress on resource control. They’d rather deal with Ottawa than the provinces in furthering their treaty rights.

“Obviously we’re saddened, we’re displeased, we’re angered by what the prime minister said. This man obviously needs a crash course lesson on the significance and importance of treaties,” said Bobby Cameron, Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).

Last week, Federal Justice Minister David Lametti told the Assembly of First Nations that Ottawa would consider taking control of resources from the provinces.

“I obviously can’t pronounce on that right now but I do commit to looking at that,” he said.

This week in Regina, Prime Minister Trudeau scuttled that idea.

“Natural resources are constitutionally directed to be the purview of the provinces. We’re not putting that into question,” he said.

At a town hall on Thursday afternoon in Regina, the prime minister pointed to Saskatchewan’s lack of voice in parliament.

“I think many of you probably miss Ralph Goodale quite a bit and the voice and steadiness that he had. There’s an easy way to fix that,” he said.

Michael Kram, the man who defeated Ralph Goodale offers a different remedy.

“I would suggest the solution is a Conservative government with 14 Conservative MPs from Saskatchewan. I think we would get much better representation for Saskatchewan’s interests in the federal parliament with a Conservative government,” he said.

The prime minister may have left resource control in the hands of the provinces but First Nations still plan to assert their treaty rights through the courts.