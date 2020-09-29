REGINA -- The town of Shaunavon, Sask. has added a Stanley Cup winner to its list of hockey accomplishments.

On Monday night, Tampa Bay defenseman Braydon Coburn captured his first NHL title, as the Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars 2-0 in Game 6.

The 35-year-old has spent 17 years in the league and been to two Cup Finals but he had not hoisted the iconic trophy, until now.

“I mean you get to the cup finals once in your career and that’s a pretty big deal,” Greg Coburn, Brayden’s brother who is three years younger, said. ”To win it, that’s an even bigger deal. For Braydon to be there three times and to win it once, I mean we’re extremely happy for him.”

The family was offered the opportunity to watch the Stanley Cup finals in the Edmonton NHL bubble, however would have been required to quarantine for four days prior, and test negative in three COVID-19 tests.

Greg said he couldn’t take the time off work but was thrilled to chat with his brother moments after the win.

“When he got into the dressing room, we had a quick FaceTime,” Greg said. “You could tell he was pretty excited, pretty emotional.”

Coburn played just three playoff games in the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs. However, Conn Smythe Winner Victor Hedman passed the cup to Corburn third on the team. That gestures left Greg and Braydon’s other brother, Tyson, with goosebumps.

“He’s a leader, even if he’s not playing on the ice, the guy’s a stand-up guy, he’d do anything for anyone,” said Tyson Skjerven.

“It speaks volumes of Braydon’s character and I think he is respected,” added Greg.

Following the win, Hedman commenting on passing the cup to Coburn so early on in the celebration.

“With [Coburn], I think this is his third Final and this is what I say about this group, that [Coburn] didn’t play that many games in these playoffs, but he still kept this unbelievable attitude and he kept rallying the troops as well,” said Hedman, who scored 22 points in 25 playoff games. “Everyone wants to play, but [Coburn] just had a great attitude, he kept cheering the boys on, he kept pushing us, he kept skating every day, he pushed the guys that were skating. He’s just an all-around great athlete that has fought so hard.”

Another famous Shaunavon hockey product, Hayley Wickenheiser, also congratulated Coburn.

“He finally got the gorilla off his back. What a journey from our hometown of Shaunavon to the cup! So proud of you Braydon!”

He finally got the Gorilla off his back. What a journey from our hometown of Shaunavon to the cup! So proud of you Braydon! #coburn #stanleycup #champ pic.twitter.com/lDWFSAFPrt — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) September 29, 2020

In true Saskatchewan fashion, Coburn wore a Riders hat and a Saskatchewan T-shirt while holding the Stanley Cup on the tarmac in Edmonton, en route to Tampa Bay.

Mayor of Shaunavon Grant Greenslade has watched Coburn grow up and knows how much Saskatchewan means the NHLer.

“Braydon understands his background and where he comes from and small town and Saskatchewan and the Riders are all part of that. I’m surprised he wasn’t holding a Pilsner beer,” laughed Greenslade.

“We’re proud people here in Saskatchewan,” said Tyson. “We’re a million people and for somebody to make it to the cup final and to win the cup I think most people in Saskatchewan would be pretty proud.”

The St Louis Blues won the NHL title last season, with three Saskatchewan talents on the team; Brayden Schenn, Tyler Bozak and Jaden Schwartz. The cup spent three days touring the province.

However, the Stanley Cup has only been to Shaunavon once, as part of Hockey Day in Canada. Unfortunately, it won’t be making the trip back this year with Coburn. The NHL says instead, the Stanley Cup will be kept in Tampa Bay for the duration of the championship tour

“I would hope that the NHL understands the grassroots of our hockey in Saskatchewan and that bringing the cup will do nothing but nurture more champions out of our great province,” Greenslade said.

The Mayor says no matter what they’ll have a parade when their champion makes his way home.