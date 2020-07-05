REGINA -- The Regina police has charged two men with weapons offences after conducting a traffic stop in the city.

Police said Sunday in a news release that officers stopped a vehicle on Saturday in the 1400 block of Elphinstone Street. There were three people in the vehicle.

When officers approached the vehicle, one of the occupants fled on foot.

Police said officers saw a canister of pepper spray or bear mace inside the vehicle. The people in the car were then arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle also contained a loaded sawed-off shotgun, an electric cattle prod or stun gun, several large knives and shotgun ammunition.

As a result, police have charged Joshua Adams, 34, and Coltin McAllister, 21, with various weapons offences.

Adams has been charged with:

Possession of a prohibited firearm.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm.

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Carry concealed weapon.

Careless transportation of a loaded firearm.

Possession of weapons dangerous to the public.

A breach of probation.

McAllister has been charged with:

Possession of a prohibited firearm.

Four counts of possession contrary to order.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Carry concealed weapon.

Careless transportation of a loaded firearm.

Possession of weapons dangerous to the public.

Both men are scheduled to make their first court appearances in Provincial Court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.