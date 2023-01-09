Welcome back Bedard: Pats' captain records new personal best in return from World Juniors

Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard recorded four goals and two assists for a new career-high in Sunday’s 6-2 win over the Calgary Hitmen at the Brandt Centre.

It was his first game since breaking multiple records and earning a gold medal at this year’s World Juniors with Team Canada.

“It was awesome, being in front of that crowd and with the group we had. We were so close and it was just so much fun,” Bedard said reflecting on his World Junior Hockey Championship experience.

It was rumoured the great Wayne Gretzky had even reached out to Bedard following this year’s tournament.

“Not from him, but I forget who it was, he texted through him and the guy showed me. I don’t remember who it was, but yeah it’s cool,” he said smiling.

Bedard wasted no time returning to the Pats lineup after last Thursday’s gold medal game.

“I was glad we had a game pretty quick [to] kind of get back into it and to see the boys again,” Bedard said.

“I knew what the answer would be if it was up to him [to play tonight],” John Paddock, Regina Pats head coach and general manager said. “So he’s going to stay away from the rink for at least two days, if not three [this week]. I think it’s nice to get some rest and he needs a break.”

Before Bedard takes some time off he was able to show off his above-average skill set against the Hitmen. His six-point night is a new career high for a single-game performance in the Western Hockey League. (WHL)

“When I’m out there and I have the puck, I want to make plays and be creative. That doesn’t always turn out in points but I just want to play my game and if the points are going that’s great too,” Bedard said.

It was his first time playing in front of a home crowd since November and the fans took notice, recording their highest attendance of the season, listed at 4,671.

“If you’re any sort of sports fan or hockey fan you know there’s [a limited] amount of games left here to see him play. Maybe some people, they’re never going to travel to Edmonton or Calgary or Winnipeg to see him (in the National Hockey League [NHL]). Tickets in those places, which are the closest, there’s nothing going to be under 100 bucks so why not see him play for $25 or whatever the price is,” Paddock said.

“It’s about the group but I mean if people are coming that’s great. We want to have this building rocking and you know every night we want to hear them. That brings a lot of energy to our group,” Bedard said.

The Pats will need the energy as they sit in the middle of the pack in the standings right now with a 19-19-1-1 record. They are looking to book a ticket to the post-season for the first time since 2018.

“It’s a pretty tight race here and it’s obviously a competitive league and that was a big one for us,” Bedard said on the win over the Hitmen on Sunday. A team they are chasing in the standings.

Their next home game is Friday against the Saskatoon Blades.