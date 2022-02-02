Weyburn RCMP continue search for man who went missing in blizzard

Weyburn RCMP are continuing their search for 39-year-old Abraham Neufeld, who went missing Monday night during a blizzard near Tribune, Sask.

Police said coordinated efforts including extensive grid searches on foot and by snowmobile continue.

Due to the current extreme cold, RCMP are asking anyone not familiar with the area to not participate in the search at this time.

Abraham was last known to be wearing jeans, a brown jacket, and possibly a ball cap. He’s described as being six feet tall and approximately 200 lbs.

Police said Abraham was in a tractor when it became stuck in the snow, they believe he then tried to walk to his home, but became disoriented in the blizzard.

His truck was located Tuesday morning just under a mile east of Tribune, still running.

RCMP still do not have a photo of Neufeld.

If anyone locates Neufeld they are asked to contact Weyburn RCMP at 306-848-4640.

Tribune is around 48 kilometres south of Weyburn, near the United States border.