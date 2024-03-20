What's not in the budget: Affordability measures lacking in 2024-25 Sask. budget, critics say
Critics of the 2024-25 Saskatchewan budget said measures to address rising costs of living in the province are missing from this year’s book.
“For families at their breaking point, this budget is not a matter of politics,” said NDP Finance Critic Trent Wotherspoon. “It is about whether they can pay their bills.”
The budget included no tax increases from the government but also no tax cuts – meaning a 17 cent provincial fuel tax remains in place and there is no reduction in the PST.
The Saskatchewan NDP have called for a pause on the gas tax as a form of affordability relief.
“This Sask. Party government clearly doesn’t understand the pressures Saskatchewan people are facing,” said NDP Leader Carla Beck.
Finance Minister Donna Harpauer told reporters she could not deny the pressures people are facing.
“We’re the most affordable province in Canada,” she added. “When you look at the measures other provinces have made, you also have to look at the entire suite of their taxes.”
Harpauer and Premier Scott Moe touted the removal of the carbon tax from home heating as the most important affordability measure in the budget.
The government claimed it will save the average Saskatchewan family $400 per year.
“They won’t pay the carbon tax,” she said.
The federal government has said Saskatchewan residents will see a reduction in their carbon rebate cheque as a result.
Harpauer would not comment on how it could affect residents as Ottawa has yet to follow through on the threat.
Both the finance minister and premier wished they could have balanced the budget this year.
“But it wouldn’t be able to happen if we were to make different decisions in decreasing taxes,” Moe said. “I wish we could, but who pays?”
Moe says any tax increase needs to be justified.
“We need to be able to explain why [tax increases] are there and where they are going,” he said. “You can’t do that with the carbon tax.”
Wotherspoon says past spending decisions have led to this lack of measures.
“[The NDP] would have made better spending decisions,” he said. “It is not acceptable to leave Saskatchewan people in such a challenged financial situation.”
--This is a developing story. More details to come…
