What's open in Regina for the Saskatchewan Day long weekend
The Saskatchewan flag blows in the wind before the final Saskatchewan Roughriders game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 2:41PM CST
Here's what's open and what's closed in the Queen City on Saskatchewan Day coming up on Aug. 5.
- City hall is closed
- Landfill is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Garbage and recycling will be picked up as usual
- Transit will operate on Sunday routes and schedules
- Paratransit will operate on a holiday schedule from 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries gates will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre and the Art Gallery of Regina will be closed
- Northwest Leisure Centre is closed for maintenance
- Sandra Schmirler Centre is open 12 to 6 p.m.
- Lawson Aquatic Centre and Fieldhouse are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Outdoor pools are open 12 to 8 p.m.
- Parking metres are not in effect