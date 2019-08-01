Here's what's open and what's closed in the Queen City on Saskatchewan Day coming up on Aug. 5.

  • City hall is closed
  • Landfill is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Garbage and recycling will be picked up as usual
  • Transit will operate on Sunday routes and schedules
  • Paratransit will operate on a holiday schedule from 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries gates will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre and the Art Gallery of Regina will be closed
  • Northwest Leisure Centre is closed for maintenance
  • Sandra Schmirler Centre is open 12 to 6 p.m.
  • Lawson Aquatic Centre and Fieldhouse are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Outdoor pools are open 12 to 8 p.m.
  • Parking metres are not in effect