Where to watch Canada's final World Cup match in Regina

Canada will take the pitch in Qatar for its third and final FIFA World Cup match on Thursday morning.

The third and final group stage game against Morocco is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. CST. It will air on TSN and CTV.

For Regina soccer fans, the Lobby Kitchen and Bar will be hosting a watch party with doors opening at 8:30 a.m.

Canada lost its first two Pool F games against Belgium and Croatia and were eliminated from the tournament. However, the Canadian men can make history on Thursday as the program seeks its first FIFA World Cup victory.

Forward Alphonso Davies also made history in the match against Croatia, scoring the Canadian men’s first ever World Cup goal.

The 2022 iteration of the World Cup is only the second time Canada has qualified for the tournament.

