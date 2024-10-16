Where to watch tonight's Saskatchewan Leaders' Debate

The leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major political parties will face off on the debate stage tonight.

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck are set to take to the stage in the rotunda of the province’s legislative building at 6:05 p.m. CST Wednesday.

The debate will be streamed live and can be watched using the video player located at the top of this page.

This story will be updated over the course of the event so be sure to check back throughout the night.

Merelda Fiddler, assistant professor of Indigenous communication at the First Nations University of Canada, will moderate the debate.

A panel of four journalists will pose questions. They include CTV’s Allison Bamford, CBC’s Adam Hunter, Global’s Brenden Purdy and Postmedia columnist Murray Mandryk.

A post-debate discussion will be held immediately after the event’s scheduled end time of 7 p.m. and will also be livestreamed on CTV Regina and CTV Saskatoon.

Hosted by Lee Jones, the post-debate coverage will feature former Saskatchewan Party MLA Tina Beaudry and retired journalist and strategic communications advisor Ian Hanna.

Saskatchewan’s provincial election will be held on Oct. 28.

Voting week in the province is set to begin on Oct. 22 and will continue through to election day with the exception of Oct. 27.

At dissolution, the Sask. Party held 44 seats in the legislature. The Sask. NDP held 14, while the Sask. United Party touted one. Two former Sask Party MLAs sat as independents.