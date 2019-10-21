REGINA -- For the first time since 1965, every riding in Saskatchewan went Tory blue.

Regina:

Andrew Scheer – Regina Qu’Appelle

Michael Kram - Regina-Wascana

Warren Steinley - Regina Lewvan

Southern Sask.:

Tom Lukiwski – Moose Jaw – Lake Centre – Lanigan

Cathay Wagantall – Yorkton-Melville

Robert Kitchen – Souris-Moose Mountain

Jeremy Patzer – Cyress Hill-Grasslands

Northern Sask.:

Gary Vidal - Desnethe-Missinippi-Churchill River

Central Sask.:

Rosemarie Falk – Battlefords-Lloydminster

Kelly Block – Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek

Randy Hoback – Prince Albert

Saskatoon:

Kevin Waugh – Saskatoon-Grasswood

Corey Tochor – Saskatoon-University

Brad Redekopp – Saskatoon West