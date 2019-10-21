'Who won in my riding?': Here’s who will be representing you in Ottawa
Saskatchewan had gone completely Conservative for the first time since 1965.
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 10:44PM CST
REGINA -- For the first time since 1965, every riding in Saskatchewan went Tory blue.
Regina:
Andrew Scheer – Regina Qu’Appelle
Michael Kram - Regina-Wascana
Warren Steinley - Regina Lewvan
Southern Sask.:
Tom Lukiwski – Moose Jaw – Lake Centre – Lanigan
Cathay Wagantall – Yorkton-Melville
Robert Kitchen – Souris-Moose Mountain
Jeremy Patzer – Cyress Hill-Grasslands
Northern Sask.:
Gary Vidal - Desnethe-Missinippi-Churchill River
Central Sask.:
Rosemarie Falk – Battlefords-Lloydminster
Kelly Block – Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek
Randy Hoback – Prince Albert
Saskatoon:
Kevin Waugh – Saskatoon-Grasswood
Corey Tochor – Saskatoon-University
Brad Redekopp – Saskatoon West