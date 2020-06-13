REGINA -- Customers at the Harbour Landing Walmart location in Regina had to be evacuated from the store Friday evening after a customer used bear spray inside.

According to the Regina Police Service, officers were dispatched to the store around 8:20 p.m. Friday.

There, a man told them he had been sprayed with bear spray and did not require medical attention, police say. An assault investigation has now been launched.

Trina Agopsowicz says she was at the store doing regular shopping when the incident happened.

“I could hear everybody around me start coughing,” Agopsowicz said. “Came around the corner and it just hit me. Instantly my nose was burning, my eyes were burning, it felt like my throat was closing in and I knew right away it either had to be pepper spray or some sort of bear spray.”

“It was strong. I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life.”

Agopsowicz said she then took her cart to the opposite end of the store to warn others about the spray. She rushed to the water aisle and grabbed a bottle of water to flush her eyes.

“Then an announcement immediately came over the loudspeaker and they told everyone just to leave their carts and make their way to the front of the store,” Agopsowicz said. “All the Walmart staff, they were going aisle to aisle and just telling everyone leave your stuff, leave your stuff, make your way to the front of the store.”

She says once outside multiple police cars arrived on scene. After about 25 minutes, customers and employees were allowed back in, but she was still feeling the effects.

“I walked in there and it hit me again, definitely the remnants were still in the air in the store,” Agopsowicz said, critical of the store reopening so soon. “The worst part is that there were families and obviously young kids in there that were exposed to that too so definitely a dangerous situation all around.”

“Wild Friday at Walmart I didn’t expect, that’s for sure.”

According to the National Collaborating Centre for Environmental Health, an online resource funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada focused on health risks associated with physical environment, when pepper spray or a similar substance is used indoors it can produce challenges due to the lack of ventilation compared to outdoor environments.

A suspect was not located and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police.