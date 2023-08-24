Winnipeg man dies in southeast Sask. semi crash

A Winnipeg man has died following a crash on Highway 33 near Fillmore, Sask. on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m., Weyburn RCMP received a report of a crash northwest of Fillmore, according to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

A car and a semi collided, RCMP said, and the driver of the car was declared dead by EMS at the scene.

He was identified as a 27-year-old man from Winnipeg. RCMP said his family has been notified.

The driver of the semi did not report injuries, RCMP said.

Highway 33 was closed during the investigation. Weyburn RCMP, along with a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.