The murder trial for a man accused of killing his girlfriend continued on Friday morning.

Duran Redwood was charged with second-degree murder in Celeste Yawney’s 2015 death.

Court heard testimony from Matthew Redlick, who was with Redwood and Yawney on the night she died.

He told court that Redwood and Yawney were both very drunk during the night in question.

He said he saw Yawney fall off a chair, adding she got up holding her face and tried to make it look like Redwood hurt her. Redlick said he never saw any evidence of that.

He testified that he also saw Redwood slightly shove Yawney at one point, but he had no concern for Yawney’s safety when he left.

Redlick said Yawney had a tendency to violently fall when drinking. He had only drank with her a few times but “she was a bad drunk.”

Court also heard from two police officers works the night of the incident, who testified seeing blood stains inside the home and several beer cans in the kitchen.

Court was adjourned until Monday at 10 a.m.