Woman fined $2.8K for 'large gathering' at Regina home: RPS
Published Saturday, January 16, 2021 10:42AM CST Last Updated Saturday, January 16, 2021 10:43AM CST
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- A woman has been fined for disobeying the public health order due to a “large” group gathering at a Regina home, according to police.
In a release, the Regina Police Service said it received a complaint of a large group of people gathered at a home in the 2000 block of Angus Street, just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.
When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed there was a group of people at the residence, breaking the public health order.
Police said the resident of the home was issued a $2,800 ticket.