A woman and a girl are facing charges relating to vehicle theft.

On Oct. 1, uniformed and plainclothes members of the Regina Police Service were surveilling a stolen white Ford Escape. Officers watched as the occupant disobeyed several rules of the road, and came to a stop in the 2200 block of Rae St. The suspects were charges with possession of the stolen vehicle.

A youth was charged, as well as J’Lynn Irene Acrossthemountain, 20.

Botha appeared in court on Oct. 2.