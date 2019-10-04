Woman, girl, charged with possession of stolen vehicle
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 11:26AM CST
A woman and a girl are facing charges relating to vehicle theft.
On Oct. 1, uniformed and plainclothes members of the Regina Police Service were surveilling a stolen white Ford Escape. Officers watched as the occupant disobeyed several rules of the road, and came to a stop in the 2200 block of Rae St. The suspects were charges with possession of the stolen vehicle.
A youth was charged, as well as J’Lynn Irene Acrossthemountain, 20.
Botha appeared in court on Oct. 2.