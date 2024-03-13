Woman robbed in Regina hospital waiting room

Police say a woman was robbed while sitting in a Regina hospital waiting area.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Dewdney Avenue shortly before 6:30 Sunday morning after hospital staff reported that a man pulled a weapon on the woman in the waiting area, Regina police said in a news release.

The man held a bladed weapon to the woman and demanded her belongings before fleeing with her bag, police said.

Hospital security was eventually able to apprehend the suspect, and the woman was not physically injured, Regina police said.

Police took a 34-year-old man into custody. He was charged with robbery and failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

Police said the man was currently not allowed to be in possession of knives.

The suspect made his first court appearance Monday morning.

Regina police did not name the hospital in the release, but Pasqua Hospital is located in the area of the 4100 block of Dewdney Avenue.