A worker has died while working at an oilfield site near Stoughton.

Crescent Point Energy, the company operating the site, confirmed the death happened sometime on Monday.

The worker was an employee of Weyburn-based Aaron Well Servicing.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased Aaron Well Servicing employee,” a statement from Crescent Point reads. “Immediately after notification of the incident, we initiated our corporate emergency response and secured the site to ensure the ongoing safety of staff, the community and environment.”

The company was unable to comment on the incident further, as internal and external investigations into the cause of death are ongoing.